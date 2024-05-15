Telangana to take over buildings allotted to Andhra Pradesh in Hyderabad next month

Hyderabad, May 15 (IANS) The Telangana government will take over the buildings allotted to Andhra Pradesh in Hyderabad after June 2 when the city will cease to be the joint capital of the two states.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday directed the officials to take over the buildings like the Lake View Guest House which were allotted to Andhra Pradesh for 10 years.

Telangana completes 10 years of its formation on June 2. Under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014, Hyderabad was declared joint capital for a period of 10 years.

The Chief Minister has decided to place special focus on solving pending issues with Andhra Pradesh under the AP Reorganisation Act.

He has convened a meeting of the state Cabinet on May 18, which will discuss the pending issues in the Reorganisation Act and the contentious issues pending with Andhra Pradesh.

At a meeting with ministers and officials on Wednesday, the Chief Minister ordered the officials concerned to prepare a report on all the pending issues related to the division of assets and payment of the debts between the two states after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

The division and distribution of assets of the organisations and corporations under Schedules 9 and 10 has not yet been completed as the two states did not reach a consensus on some issues.

The issue of payment of power dues was also pending.

The CM enquired with the officials about the status of the division of the assets and the efforts made by the state government to resolve these issues so far. He instructed the officials to resolve amicably the pending transfer and repatriation of the employees with the Andhra counterparts.

He also asked the officials to resolve the issues after reconciliation between the two states and also take further action to protect the interests of Telangana on the pending issues.

The CM instructed the officials to submit a comprehensive report on the matters pending under the Reorganisation Act and the details of those which have so far been resolved through consensus between the two states.

As the Lok Sabha elections have concluded, the Chief Minister started focusing on public administration. He, along with his cabinet colleagues N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, held a meeting with the officials of various departments at the BR Ambedkar Secretariat.

The CM inquired about the progress in the paddy procurement and directed the officials to take measures to ensure smooth procurement without any trouble to the farmers.

