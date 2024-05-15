HM Amit Shah targets ruling BJD government over various issues

Bhubaneswar, May 15 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday attacked the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government in Odisha over various issues including the missing keys of Ratna Bhandar (treasury of Jagannath Temple of Puri), "influence" of non-Odia officials on the Odisha government, and Odia Asmita, among others.

Speaking at a rally in Sorada in Aska Parliamentary constituency in Ganjam district, HM Amit Shah said: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has honoured the entire state of Odisha by making an Adivasi daughter of the state President (Droupadi Murmu) of the country. PM Modi enhanced the popularity of Odisha across the globe by keeping an image of Konark Surya Temple behind the platform where he was welcoming world leaders during the G20 conference. PM Modi also released coins and postal stamps in honour of Paika rebellion."

The Home Minister accused the BJD government of stopping the people of Odisha from participating in Ram Mandir-related celebrations in various ways.

He said that PM Modi has made the country secure by ending the menace of Left Wing Extremism and terrorism.

"PM Modi is supplying 5 kg rice to every family in the country. (Odisha Chief Minister) Naveen Patnaik only gives an empty bag and prints his photo on it. He later tells the poor that the rice has been given by him. Naveen ji should have given an extra 2.5 kg rice in addition to Rs 5 kg being supplied by PM Modi instead of the empty bag," HM Shah said.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that people have decided to bid adieu to the Naveen Patnaik government and elect the government of BJP in Odisha.

HM Shah said that there are no road connections to 6,412 villages in Odisha.

He said that the income of farmers in Odisha is among the lowest in the country as the farmers are forced to sell their paddy at a cheaper price.

The Union Minister further said that in the name of the Parikrama project, the BJD government destroyed mutts and temples in Puri.

He also said that the devotees are experiencing various problems as the BJD government is not opening all the four doors of Jagannath Temple.

HM Shah assured the people of Odisha that the day the BJP Chief Minister will take an oath, he will open all the four doors of the temple.

Raking up the issue of missing Ratna Bhandar keys, HM Shah questioned: "Where are the original keys of Ratna Bhandar, treasury of Jagannath temple? Who made the duplicate keys? Where is the probe report on the missing keys? Whom is your government trying to save?"

The Union Minister assured to make public the probe report on Ratna Bhandar within six days of forming the government.

HM Shah also said that his party, after coming to power, will make public the full details regarding the inventory of ornaments and precious stones kept at the Ratna Bhandar.

He alleged that "non-Odia bureaucrats are running the government in place of Naveen Babu who was elected by the people".

"You elect the BJP government this time, and we will ensure the Odia language survives for the coming 1,000 years," Shah added.

HM Shah also mentioned various promises made in the manifesto of the BJP government.

He assured to return the money looted through Chit Fund scam within 18 months of coming to power in Odisha. Assembly and Lok Sabha elections will be held simultaneously in Odisha in four phases from May 13 to June 1.

Polling will be held in Aska constituency on May 20.

