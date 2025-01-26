Telangana launches four new welfare schemes to fulfil promises

Hyderabad, Jan 26 (IANS) The Congress government in Telangana on Sunday launched four new schemes to implement the promises made in the Assembly elections.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy launched the scheme at Chandravancha in his Assembly constituency, Kodangal.

Addressing a public meeting, the Chief Minister formally launched Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa, Indiramma houses and new ration cards.

Stating that he was delighted to launch the schemes on the occasion of 76th Republic Day, the Chief Minister handed over cheques worth Rs 11.80 crore among 734 beneficiaries under Rythu Bharosa and Indiramma Indlu housing schemes.

The Chief Minister said the government was fulfilling promises one by one.

"The people's government is striving hard for the welfare of four crore Telangana people by reaching out to the people and solving their problems," he said.

Under Rythu Bharosa, farmers will be provided financial assistance of Rs. 12,000 per acre of arable land. Indiramma Aathmeeya Bharosa offers financial support of Rs. 12,000 annually to landless agricultural labour families.

To ensure food security for all, the government is issuing new ration cards. Under Indiramma Indlu, a housing scheme, homeless and eligible families will receive financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to construct homes.

The government has decided to construct 4,50,000 houses in 2024-2025 with a budget of Rs 22,500 crore.

The Chief Minister mentioned that the government has already implemented bonuses to farmers for fine variety of paddy in addition to free travel for women on RTC buses, free power supply up to 200 units and cooking gas cylinders at Rs 500.

He said that poor people had long been waiting for ration cards while the Indiramma housing scheme was being implemented after a gap of 10 years.

The Chief Minister stated that the Congress government had come forward to help landless agricultural labourers.

He claimed that the relationship between Congress and farmers is like the bond between land and seed.

He recalled that it was Congress which launched free electricity supply for farmers and implemented crop loan waivers across the country.

Revanth Reddy pointed out that his government has already implemented the promise to waive farm loans of up to Rs 2 lakh.

The government credited Rs 21,000 crore in the bank accounts of 25 lakh farmers.

There is no other state to waive farm loans on this scale. He said since the agricultural input costs have gone up, the government has increased the crop investment support for farmers.

The amount under Rythu Bharosa will be deposited in the accounts of farmers from midnight, he said.

