Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said on Monday that the state government is implementing a slew of welfare schemes with the aim of improving the living standards of the workers and farmers.

On the occasion of May Day - International Workers Day, Chief Minister KCR extended greetings to all hardworking workers and professional workers who sweat out in their professions and indirectly participate in the development of society.

CM KCR said that wealth is being created in this world only through the hard work and the sacrifices of the hardworking people which are the foundations for the strong building of the universe.

He said the state government was paying Rs 6 lakh to the family in case a worker dies in an accident. From 2014 to 2023, the state government extended Rs 223 crore assistance to 4,001 affected families. In case of disability due to an accident, Rs 5 lakh each is being provided. Till date, a total of 504 disabled workers have got Rs 8.9 crore assurance.

He pointed out that Rs 30,000 is being paid as maternity benefit to women for two deliveries.

From 2014 till date, the government provided Rs 280 crore in assistance to 35,796 families. One lakh rupees is paid to the families of the workers in case of death of workers due to any reason. So far, Rs 94 crore have been paid to 1,49,536 dependents of workers.

The state government also spent Rs 98 crore for the funeral of 39,797 deceased workers.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the state government spent Rs 1,005 crore under various programmes.

The Chief Minister made it clear that the government will continue its efforts to bring a qualitative change in the lives of workers in the entire country in the same spirit the labour welfare programmes are being implemented in Telangana.

