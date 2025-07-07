Telangana HC reserves orders on CM's petition to quash defamation case

Hyderabad, July 7 (IANS) The Telangana High Court on Monday reserved its orders on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy's petition to quash a case filed by a BJP leader for alleged defamatory remarks made at a public meeting during the Lok Sabha election campaign last year.

Justice K. Lakshman reserved the orders on the petition, seeking quashing of the defamation case brought against him in the Nampally Special Court for People's Representatives.

Addressing a public meeting at Kothagudem, the Chief Minister had reportedly accused the BJP of planning to abolish reservations if voted to power. He has also allegedly displayed a morphed video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

BJP leader Kasam Venkateshwarlu had filed the complaint, accusing the Chief Minister of making false statements that the BJP would abolish reservations if they won the election. He argued that the remarks and visuals were aimed at damaging the party’s image.

The petitioner had provided audio and video recordings of the speech as evidence.

The case involves alleged offences under Section 499 of the Indian Penal Code (defamation) and Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which pertains to promoting enmity between classes in connection with elections.

Arguing that the case lacked merit, the Chief Minister sought High Court orders to quash the proceedings and excuse him from mandatory court appearances.

Revanth Reddy’s counsel had told the court that the statement was made in a political context and should not be construed as defamatory.

In interim orders passed on April 25, the High Court had exempted the Chief Minister from personal appearance before the trial court.

Last month, the High Court extended interim orders in favour of the Chief Minister and stayed further proceedings in the lower court.

The Chief Minister had made the alleged defamatory remarks during the public meeting at Kothagudem in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on May 4, 2024.

The complainant had alleged defamation and violation of electoral conduct laws.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.