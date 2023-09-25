Telangana Guv rejects MLC nominations of BRS candidates

Hyderabad, Sep 25 (IANS) Amid the ongoing rift with between the BRS government in Telangana and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, the latter on Monday rejected both the nominations sent by the BRS for the Legislative Council under the Governor's quota.

She also made an earnest request to the state Cabinet and Chief MinisterK. Chandrashekar Rao to avoid nominating such politically-aligned persons to fill up posts under Article 171(5) of the Constitution, defeating its objectives and enactment.

The BRS government had nominated the candidatures of Dasoju Sravan Kumar and Kurra Satyanarayana.

Article 171(5) of the Constitution empowers the Governor to nominate members to the Legislative Council having special knowledge or practical experience in literature, science, art, cooperative movement and social Service.

The disqualifications mentioned in Sections 8 to 11(A) are clearly applicable for being nominated to the Legislative Council, a statement from the Governor said.

"There are several eminent non-politically affiliated people recognised in our state, fulfilling the requisites prescribed under Article 171 (5) of the Constitution. Non-consideration of those people and consideration of politically-aligned persons to fill the posts earmarked for nomination of those fields will be a de-recognition of the merits and the contribution of those people in those fields with special knowledge and experience in the fields," the statement sent to the Chief Secretary and Chief Minister said.

