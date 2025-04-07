Telangana Guv participates in Rama Samrajya Pattabhishekam at Bhadrachalam temple

Hyderabad, April 7 (IANS) Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma participated in Sri Rama Samrajya Pattabhishekam at the historic Bhadrachalam temple in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Monday.

The Governor participated in the rituals at Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple, dating back to the 17th century.

As part of the celestial coronation of Lord Ram, the Governor offered Pattu Vastralu to the deity, in accordance with temple tradition.

Expressing his spiritual elation, Jishnu Dev Varma said he felt deeply blessed to witness the sacred ritual at such a historically and religiously significant shrine. He emphasised the timeless relevance of Lord Ram's ideals and called upon all to uphold the virtues of righteousness, compassion, and truthfulness exemplified by the Maryada Purushottam.

Earlier in the day, the Governor had darshan of the presiding deities at the Bhadradri temple and offered special prayers.

The temple priests, who performed the Pattabhishekam rituals with elaborate Vedic chanting and ceremonial grandeur, blessed the Governor through ashirvachanam and presented him with prasadam.

Telangana’s Minister for Agriculture Tummala Nageswararao, the Commissioner of Endowments, the District Collector and Superintendent of Police of Bhadradri Kothagudem, and senior temple authorities accompanied the Governor during the visit.

Thousands of devotees on Sunday witnessed celestial wedding of Lord Rama with his consort Sita performed amid religious fervour at Mithila Stadium in Bhadrachalam on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and his wife Geetha offered ‘pattu vastralu’ (silk clothes) and ‘mutyala talambralu’ (pearl necklaces) to the deities on behalf of the state government.

Endowments Minister Konda Surekha and Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari also made the offerings to deities.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust board chairman B.R. Naidu among others attended the celestial wedding

The celebrations were held in a grand way in the traditional manner with the famous temple being decked up for the special occasion.

