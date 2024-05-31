Telangana defers decision on new emblem

Hyderabad, May 30 (IANS) Amid row over the proposed move to remove images of historic Charminar and Kakatiya arch from the official emblem of Telangana, the Congress government has postponed unveiling of new emblem.

With main opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) taking strong exception to the move to remove the images of historic structures from the emblem and threatening state-wide protests, and also the objections raised in some other quarters, the government dropped the plans to unveil the new emblem at state formation day celebrations on June 2.

At a meeting with ministers, leaders of Congress and its allies on Thursday, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy decided to adopt only the state anthem.

'Jaya Jayahe Telangana' song written noted Telangana poet and writer Ande Sri 20 year ago has been accepted without any changes. Oscar Award winner M.M. Keeravani composed music and sang the song.

The song was played during the meeting and it was liked by all the participants.

It will be formally unveiled at the state formation day celebrations, which will also be attended by top Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

Two versions of the "Jaya Jayahe Telangana" song have been created - a 2.30-minute version and a full 13.30-minute version. To facilitate its rendition at government events, a shortened version with three stanzas will be used.

Ministers, Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, leaders of Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) and Telangana Jana Samithi attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister said during the meeting that the new emblem has not yet been finalised.

He said that the government has already received around 500 samples from artists from different parts of the state. All the designs are still under discussion, and no one has been finalised yet.

The CM said that a final decision has also not been taken regarding the Telangana Talli statue and the artists are busy designing the statue. The government will take a final decision on Telangana emblem and Telangana Talli statue only after discussion in the Assembly without giving any scope to misconceptions and false propaganda.

Revanth Reddy said that his government took many initiatives as part of rebuilding the Telangana state. The abbreviation of the state has already been changed as TG from TS. Along with vehicle registration numbers, all government institutions are already using TG in the place of TS.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had meetings with artist Rudra Rajesham and had reportedly finalised a design, replacing the existing emblem, which carries images of Kakatiya Kala Thoranam (Kakatiya arch) and Charminar.

Revanth Reddy had stated that the two historic structures are a sign of imperialism and wanted the new emblem to reflect the struggle and sacrifices made for the separate state.

On Wednesday, BRS leaders led by former MP B. Vinod Kumar staged a protest at Kakatiya Thoranam in Warangal while on Thursday party working president K.T. Rama Rao and other leaders visited Charminar to register their protest against the government's move.

The BRS leaders had threatened to approach court if the government went ahead with the plans to unveil a new emblem.

"Kakatiya Kala Thoranam and Charminar are not the signs of imperialism. They are symbols of development, people's welfare and historical and archaeological significance of the region," Vinod Kumar said.

Rama Rao said that removing Charminar from the state emblem would be an insult to all citizens of Hyderabad.

He alleged that by removing Charminar and Kakatiya arch, the Congress government is hurting the self-respect of people of Telangana.

The BRS leader said that if the government goes ahead with the decision to remove them from the emblem, their party will stage protests in Hyderabad and across the state.

He asked Chief Minister Revanth Reddy what was the need and urgency to remove historic structures from the state emblem.

The BRS leader alleged that the Congress government was resorting to a change of emblem due to political vendetta.

