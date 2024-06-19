Telangana cop arrested for raping colleague at gunpoint

Hyderabad, June 19 (IANS) A Sub-Inspector of the Telangana Police was arrested and dismissed from service on Wednesday after he allegedly raped a woman head constable at gunpoint, officials said.

P.V.S. Bhavanisen Goud, Sub-Inspector of the Kaleshwaram police station in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, was arrested and sent to judicial custody for sexually assaulting his female colleague.

The victim was raped on June 15 inside the old police station building near the Laxmi pump house of the Kaleshwaram project. She alleged that he threatened her with his revolver before raping her. He also warned her of severe consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

Following the 42-year-old victim’s complaint, the police seized the SI’s service revolver and took him into custody. Goud was booked under Sections 376(2) (A) (B), 324, 449, and 506 of the IPC and Section 27 of the Arms Act, following a complaint by the constable.

Following this, more allegations emerged against the SI that he had sexually assaulted three other female police personnel.

Taking serious note of the incident, Inspector General of Police A.V. Ranganath dismissed Goud from service. The IG issued orders for his dismissal under Article 311 of the Constitution after a preliminary probe ordered on the complaint by the victim revealed that the SI sexually assaulted her.

A case was registered against Goud at Rebbena Police Station in Asifabad district in July 2022 for sexually assaulting a woman under the guise of assisting her with constable recruitment exam preparations. He was suspended but was later posted to the Kaleshwaram police station.

