Telangana CM for strong arguments for due share in Krishna river water

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday directed irrigation officials to make strong arguments before Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II (KWDT-II) for the due share of Telangana in Krishna river water.

At a meeting with ministers and top officials at his residence in the national capital, he said strong arguments should be made for Telangana's due share in Krishna water under Section 3 of the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act (ISRWDA)-1956.

The Chief Minister underscored that water allocations should be made project-wise as per Section 89 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act (APRA)-2014.

Revanth Reddy also observed that the Apex Council formed under APRA suggested the distribution of water should be made between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on the basis of Section 3.

He also recalled that even though the Andhra Pradesh government approached the Supreme Court on the further terms of reference of KWDT-II, the apex court did not grant any stay.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting on irrigation at his official residence in Delhi today (Wednesday) evening. State Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ministers Sridhar Babu, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, State Government Principal Secretary Shanti Kumari, Chief Minister's Principal Secretary V. Seshadri, State Government Advisor (Irrigation Department) Adityanath Das, Irrigation Department Secretary Rahul Bojja and others participated in the review.

CM Revanth Reddy directed the irrigation officials to write letters to Union Jal Shakti minister C.R. Patil, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, and the Godavari and Krishna River Management Boards (GRMB and KRMB) expressing the Telangana government's strong objections to the Andhra Pradesh government's decision to take up the Godavari-Banakara interlinking project without any permission.

The Chief Minister said the letters should also mention that as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, if any state wants to build a project on any river in the two states, information should be given to the GRMB and KRMB as well as the neighbouring state.

He instructed the officials to conduct a study on the flooding of Bhadrachalam due to the Polavaram project by IIT-Hyderabad within the stipulated time.

The CM also asked the authorities to expedite the process of obtaining permissions for Sammakka Sarakka Barrage and Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lift irrigation projects.

