Telangana CM for speeding up development of Pharma City in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Sep 10 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday directed the officials to speed up the process for the development of Greenfield Pharma City on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

He asked officials to develop the Pharma City at the already selected area -- Mucherla in the limits of Rangareddy and Mahabubnagar districts.

Revanth Reddy emphasised the use of the available advanced technology in the world for development of the Pharma City.

He asked officials to take all necessary measures for development of a pollution-free cluster and ensure that the people living in the surrounding habitations do not face any inconvenience.

Revanth Reddy said that well-known pharma companies have already come forward to invest in the Pharma City and the government will hold a meeting with the prospective companies soon. The Chief Minister directed the officials to promote the pharma city as a single stop for establishment of drug manufacturing companies, biotech, and life sciences companies.

The Pharma City will also be a hub of antibiotics, fermentation products, synthetic drugs, chemicals, vitamins, vaccines, drug formulations, nutraceuticals, herbal medicinal products, specialty chemicals, cosmetics, and other related product manufacturing companies.

The Pharma City will also give priority to Research and Development (R&D) and a Special University will be established for research, training and skills. The CM suggested that special courses should be introduced in the healthcare and pharma sectors to create more employment opportunities.

The CM instructed the officials to develop infrastructure facilities mainly the construction of roads, supply of safe drinking water network, electricity, drainage and other required basic facilities in the proposed Pharma City at the earliest.

He asked the officials to conduct an assessment on the requirement of development infrastructure to meet future needs and suggested them to envisage plans for taking up the works at a brisk pace.

The Chief Minister also instructed the officials to make people including farmers, who lost their lands in the land acquisition for the project, stakeholders in the Pharma City and prepare required plans in this direction.

He held a lengthy meeting with state IT and Industries minister D. Sridhar Babu and the top officials on the development of Pharma City.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Special Chief Secretary to Industries Department Jayesh Ranjan, TGIIC MD Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Adviser to CM Vem Narender Reddy, Adviser to Government (Infrastructure) Srinivasaraju, Principal Secretary to CM Seshadri, Special Secretary to CM Ajith Reddy, Ranga Reddy District Collector Shashank Participated in the meeting.

