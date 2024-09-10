DUSU elections: ABVP releases list of probable candidates, begins campaign

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has released a list of nine probable candidates for the upcoming Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections.

According to a statement, the probable candidates started the pre-election campaign at colleges on Monday, which will continue till Thursday.

The ABVP has named Rishabh Chaudhary, Rishiraj Singh, Aman Kapasiya, Bhanu Pratap Singh, Aryan Maan, Yash Dabas, Kanishka Chaudhary, Himanshu Nagar, and Mitravinda as probable candidates for the students' body elections.

During the ongoing campaign, the probable candidates are interacting with the students and informing them about the accomplishments of the outgoing ABVP-led DUSU. The candidates are also trying to understand issues being faced by students via Google Forms.

ABVP Delhi State Secretary, Harsh Attri said, "The Students Union elections are no less than a festival for the Delhi University Students. Today (Monday) we have released a list of nine probable candidates who are going to colleges and informing students about the accomplishments of ABVP-led DUSU... We will soon release a list of the final four candidates."

The DUSU elections for the 2024-25 academic year will be held on September 27 and its results will be announced on the next day, as per the schedule announced by the university.

Students can submit their nominations by September 17. The final list of candidates contesting the elections will be released at 5 p.m. on September 18.

