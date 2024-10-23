Tejashwi Yadav slams BJP MP from Araria for provocative speech

Patna, Oct 23 (IANS) Tejashwi Yadav, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), on Wednesday strongly condemned the controversial remarks made by Pradeep Singh, the BJP MP from Araria.

Singh's statement, which stirred controversy due to its communal undertones, was met with a sharp response from Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav.

In his criticism, Tejashwi Yadav emphasised that any attempt to target the minority community, particularly with divisive or hateful rhetoric, would not be tolerated.

Tejashwi Yadav assured that both he and the RJD would take decisive action against individuals promoting communal tension in Bihar.

During a Facebook Live session, Tejashwi Yadav urged people to focus on real issues such as education, irrigation, and income, rather than falling prey to divisive tactics aimed at pitting Hindus and Muslims against each other.

“The communal forces attempting to create discord and incite riots must be opposed. Every community, irrespective of religion, has contributed to the country's freedom and progress,” Yadav said.

His appeal called for unity and a focus on development, distancing Bihar from communal tensions.

“I assure the people that as long as I am alive, I will firmly resist any effort to push Bihar into communalism. I warn leaders making provocative statements, emphasising that anyone targeting Muslims with an evil eye would face the consequences,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

Tejashwi Yadav also took aim at Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, criticising him for allegedly supporting those spreading hate.

“Nitish Kumar is providing additional security, including Y-category protection, to leaders who engage in divisive rhetoric, such as Pradeep Singh,” he said.

Tejashwi Yadav highlighted that while a BJP MP made an inflammatory statement during the 'Hindu Swabhiman Yatra' led by Union Minister Giriraj Singh, Nitish Kumar responded by enhancing the security of that MP.

The inflammatory remark by the Araria MP, in which he said that “if you want to live in Araria, you must become a Hindu," sparked outrage in Bihar and across the nation.

This statement, made during a gathering, drew sharp criticism from the RJD and Tejashwi Yadav, who urged people to focus on unity and issues that matter, like education and development, instead of falling prey to divisive communal agendas.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.