Tejashwi Yadav to launch third phase of ‘Samvad Yatra’ on Dec 4

Patna, Dec 2 (IANS) Bihar Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Prasad Yadav will launch the third phase of his ‘Karyakarta Darshan cum Samvad Yatra’ on December 4.

The program is aimed at strengthening party organisation and preparing for upcoming Assembly elections. It will also include interactions with party leaders and grassroots workers across the state.

The first two phases of the program covered six districts: Samastipur, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Banka, and Jamui.

The second phase was interrupted due to the Jharkhand Assembly election.

RJD leaders at all levels from Panchayat to state, including district and block unit officers, party MLAs, former MLAs, and previous election candidates were invited to the event in their respective districts.

RJD wants a focused engagement with local block and district presidents from all cells of the party.

RJD spokesperson Chittranjan Gagan emphasised the program’s success in energising party workers in earlier districts.

“Participants are gearing up for the Assembly elections with renewed vigour under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership, aiming to secure his position as the next Chief Minister of Bihar,” Gagan said.

Tejashwi Yadav will address party workers and leaders and provide strategic guidance for election preparations. He will meet with the locals at their places, reinforcing grassroots connections.

Chittranjan Gagan said Tejashwi Yadav will interact with the workers of RJD in Munger on December 4, Khagaria on 5th December, Begusarai on 6th December and Lakhisarai on 7th December. During the meeting in Lakhisarai, he will interact with the workers of Lakhisarai and Sheikhpura.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.