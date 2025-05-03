Tejashwi Yadav bats for stronger EBC representation, slams Nitish Kumar govt

Patna, May 3 (IANS) Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav stepped up his election campaign by addressing a large gathering of Extremely Backward Community (EBC) at Miller High School Ground in Patna on Saturday.

Reaching out to a crucial voter base ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Yadav credited his father Lalu Prasad Yadav for empowering the extremely EBCs in Bihar, asserting that they were historically denied even basic rights.

“Before the 1990s, people from extremely backward communities couldn’t wear slippers, draw water from wells, ride horses at weddings, or even wear new clothes. Lalu Prasad Yadav gave you these rights. He made many people MLAs, MPs, and ministers,” Tejashwi said, evoking strong applause from the crowd.

He also linked the Bharat Ratna awarded to Karpoori Thakur - a revered socialist leader from the EBC community - as a forced political move by the ruling alliance.

“Those who once insulted Karpoori Thakur were forced to honour him because of us,” he said, positioning RJD as the true voice of social justice.

Tejashwi Yadav promised greater political representation for the EBCs this time, stating that RJD would give more election tickets to candidates from the community than ever before.

“If you take one step towards us, we will take four. If you take four, we will take sixteen. I am here to do politics till I’m 75, not just for five years,” he declared.

He emphasised that his aim was long-term structural work for the upliftment of marginalised communities and not short-term political gains.

Yadav further strongly criticised the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government, accusing it of promoting unemployment, forced migration, and targeting backward communities through administrative oppression.

“After the liquor prohibition law, Dalits and backward castes are being jailed the most. Atrocities in these communities have become common. Seeing the government’s role in these acts makes our hair stand on end,” he said.

He also accused the BJP of hijacking Nitish Kumar, saying: “He (Nitish Kumar) openly says in public meetings that he will not go anywhere else now. That is proof of how the BJP has captured him.”

