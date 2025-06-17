Tejashwi hits out at CM Nitish Kumar, NDA govt over corruption and nepotism

Patna, June 17 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Assembly (LoP), Tejashwi Yadav, has launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the NDA government, accusing them of corruption, nepotism and failing the people of the state.

He also launched a digital initiative on Monday to mobilise the youth and promised a vision for a "new Bihar".

"People are extremely upset with the 20-year-old dilapidated government. They want to get rid of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The Chief Minister is unconscious and the government is directionless," Tejashwi said while addressing the media in Patna.

He alleged that nepotism has been rampant in the NDA government and mocked it as the "Bhuja Party", claiming that as soon as opportunities for appointments arose, family members of the ruling NDA leaders were adjusted in commissions and posts.

"Why is Bihar still the poorest state in the country? Why is migration of youth here so high? There is a government, but no sugar mill has restarted. No food processing unit has been set up. This pains me deeply," he said.

Tejashwi reiterated that during the 17 months of the RJD-led government, substantial work had been done in health, education and other key sectors.

In a bid to engage the youth, he launched a new portal and formed a volunteer group named "Tejashwi Digital Force", appealing to youth to join hands for a change.

"If you want to earn honestly, and bring good governance, then join us. Through this portal, we're building a team of committed youth," he said.

The portal allows users to register by submitting their name, mobile number, district, Lok Sabha and Assembly details, and offers updates about Rashtriya Janata Dal's mission under the campaign "Let's Make Bihar".

Tejashwi raised serious allegations related to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) redevelopment project, questioning the inaction against officials.=

He also demanded transparency in responses from the NDA government in the state.

"We held a press conference on Sunday and wrote letters, but Nitish Kumar has not responded. Did he even receive the letter? Has anyone ever informed him about these serious issues?" Tejashwi asked.

Referring to the Women's Reservation Bill and the caste census, the Leader of the Opposition accused the BJP of hypocrisy.

"BJP is a reservation thief party. They didn't conduct the caste census in 2021 and are now under pressure because of elections. The Women's Reservation Bill was passed, but when will it be implemented?" he asked.

He concluded his statement by vowing to "raid" the corrupt system again metaphorically, urging people to reject the "corrupt and useless" NDA government in the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled to take place later this year.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.