Teenager killed as scooter crashes head on into crane

New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) A 15-year-old youth was killed and another injured seriously after their scooter hit a crane head-on in north Delhi on early Sunday night, police said.

A police official said that they got a call about the accident, near the Inderlok area, during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The crane was returning after a spell of work when the collision occurred.

"Arib, 15, and Irfan, 18 were on a joyride on their scooter when it collided with the crane. Both were thrown off the scooter. The driver of the crane fled from the spot leaving them in a pool of blood," the police said.

A police team reached the spot and both youth were taken to a nearby government hospital where Arib was declared dead by doctors.

The police said that they have lodged an FIR of negligence leading to death and rash and negligent driving and were looking into the matter. The crane has been impounded.

