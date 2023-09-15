Teen drama series ‘Campus Beats’ explores complexities of college life

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) The upcoming teen-drama ‘Campus Beats’ is a series that explores the life of college students with its many complexities, as they unwind their premium dance moves, while trying to keep their own dance spirit alive, in the face of great emotional turmoil, and many personal troubles.

The teen-drama is set in a prestigious dance academy, known for its state-of-the-art teaching and high standards, making it one of the premium dance academies which only take in the best.

The story unfolds as select outsiders join the premium campus through a welfare programme, sparking rivalry, friendship, love, and intense competition with existing students who are the cream of the society, highlighting a level of complex societal contrast.

‘Campus Beats’ follows Netra, a sweet and simple girl who is new to the college through a welfare programme. Though her motive to join the academy was weird enough to uncover the secret behind her father’s mysterious death, she gets trapped inside the whirlwind of pressures, which is the campus life.

To add to the complexities, she finds herself in the middle of two warring student factions - welfare students known as BG’s and the elite group of students called OG's.

While striving for success, she finds an ally in Ishaan from the OG group, who provides support and eases her journey, despite his flirtatious reputation.

Here, while there is also the angle of mystery regarding a girl trying to uncover the secret of her father’s death, ‘Campus Beats’ also highlights the challenges, fun life, and technicalities that accompany college life.

Helmed by Palki Malhotra, the teen-drama series features an ensemble cast of Shantanu Maheshwari, Shruti Sinha, Sahaj Singh Chahal, Tanvi Gadkari, Harsh Dingwanii, Tanya Bhushan, Dhanshree Yadav, Teriya Magar, Adnaan Khan, and Rohan Pal in pivotal roles.

‘Campus Beats’ will premiere on Amazon miniTV from September 21.

