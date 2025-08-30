Trump Threatens Nations Over Digital Taxes After Mark Zuckerberg Raised Concerns?

Days after US President Donald Trump put nations “on notice” for imposing digital taxes on American tech companies, reports suggest the remarks followed Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly raising the issue.

Citing sources familiar with Zuckerberg’s meeting with the US President, Bloomberg reported that the Meta chief expressed concerns over digital services taxes (DSTs), levied on revenue generated from users in specific countries.

Following the meeting, Trump announced on Truth Social that he was putting all countries with such taxes “on notice.” He threatened sweeping new trade measures against nations that impose digital taxes and related rules targeting American firms while giving a “complete pass” to Chinese companies.

Alleging that digital taxes, digital services laws, and digital market regulations are all designed to harm or discriminate against US technology, he warned: “With this TRUTH, I put all countries with digital taxes, legislation, rules, or regulations on notice that unless these discriminatory actions are removed, I, as President of the United States, will impose substantial additional tariffs on that country’s exports to the U.S.A., and institute export restrictions on our highly protected technology and chips.”

Trump added: “America, and American technology companies, are neither the ‘piggy bank’ nor the ‘doormat’ of the world any longer. Show respect to America and our amazing tech companies or consider the consequences!”

Adding weight to speculation, Meta also issued an official statement confirming Zuckerberg’s visit to the White House last week. The company said the CEO discussed domestic infrastructure investments and advancing American tech leadership abroad.

In the past, too, US officials have objected to digital taxes imposed by several nations and the European Union, arguing these levies unfairly burden American giants such as Meta, Amazon, and Google parent Alphabet.

Digital services taxes (DSTs) are imposed by governments on revenues earned by large multinational tech firms—including Google, Meta, and Amazon—in countries where they operate but pay little local tax. Governments argue these measures ensure global giants contribute fairly to domestic economies. Critics, however, say DSTs unfairly target American firms, turning taxation into a trade weapon.

Several countries in Europe and Asia have already implemented DSTs, while nations such as Canada have floated proposals but faced opposition from Washington.

The US has labeled such taxes discriminatory, claiming they “disproportionately” affect American companies dominating the digital economy, while Chinese competitors escape scrutiny.

