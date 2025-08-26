Trump’s Tariff Threat Over Digital Taxes: US Tech Firms Not ‘Piggy Bank’ or ‘Doormat’ of the World

US President Donald Trump has once again threatened to impose fresh tariffs on nations that enforce digital taxes and related regulations targeting American technology giants, while allegedly giving a “complete pass” to Chinese tech firms.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump declared, “As the President of the United States, I will stand up to countries that attack our incredible American tech companies. Digital Taxes, Digital Services Legislation, and Digital Markets Regulations are all designed to harm, or discriminate against, American Technology. They also, outrageously, give a complete pass to China’s largest tech companies. This must end, and end NOW!”

He further warned, “With this TRUTH, I put all countries with digital taxes, legislation, rules, or regulations on notice that unless these discriminatory actions are removed, I, as President of the United States, will impose substantial additional tariffs on that country’s exports to the U.S.A., and institute export restrictions on our highly protected technology and chips.”

Taking his remarks a step further, Trump added, “America, and American technology companies, are neither the ‘piggy bank’ nor the ‘doormat’ of the world any longer. Show respect to America and our amazing tech companies or consider the consequences!”

According to reports, Trump’s warning follows closely after the United States and the European Union issued a joint pledge not to adopt unjustified trade barriers or impose customs duties on electronic transmissions. The EU also confirmed it would not pursue plans to implement network usage fees.

Critics in several countries argue that global technology companies generate billions in revenue from their markets while contributing little in local taxes, making Digital Services Taxes (DSTs) a mechanism to ensure fairer taxation.

Dozens of countries already impose digital taxes, which typically target major American firms such as Meta, Alphabet, and Amazon. Canada too had planned to introduce a DST this year but withdrew its proposal after facing intense U.S. pressure.

In 2023, leaders of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee also cautioned that Ottawa’s plan would “subject innovative American companies to arbitrary discrimination,” underscoring Washington’s strong opposition to such tax measures.