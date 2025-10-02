Should You Trust Meta AI? Zuckerberg Faces Backlash Over Privacy Risks

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has faced repeated controversies and criticism over privacy issues on Meta’s platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. He is now under scrutiny for his plan to take personalization through Meta AI to a new level.

According to reports, every chat a user has with Meta AI, whether text or voice, could directly influence the posts, reels, and ads shown in their feed.

While this has raised privacy concerns, Meta maintains that the feature is designed to help users by showing content they are more likely to find interesting. For instance, if a user chats with the AI about the festival of Dussehra, the platform might display ads for Dandiya events or festive shopping.

Users can adjust their experience through Ad Preferences and feed controls, but there is currently no way to opt out of AI-based ad targeting entirely. The new update is an indication that Meta AI is moving towards becoming an agent that will shape your social media feed rather than just being a chat assistant.

While users can limit ads on certain topics or block specific advertisers, the company can still use AI interactions for personalization. Meta has clarified that sensitive topics, such as sexual orientation, political views, health, racial or ethnic origin, philosophical beliefs, or trade union membership, will not be used for ad targeting.

The new personalization feature is set to roll out on December 16, 2025, and chats before that date will not be included. While the feature will be available in most countries, it will initially exclude the European Union (EU), the United Kingdom (UK), and South Korea.

The development has sparked renewed privacy concerns, with experts advising users to exercise caution when interacting with Meta AI or to avoid using it altogether. Ultimately, this move highlights the tension between personalized user experiences and the protection of personal data, underscoring the need for informed digital choices.