Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra OTT Update: When the Malayalam Superhero Film May Stream

Actor and producer Dulquer Salmaan has finally addressed the growing speculation about the digital release of his blockbuster Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. After a wave of social media chatter suggested the fantasy-superhero epic would arrive on streaming platforms soon, Dulquer clarified that the film is not releasing on OTT anytime soon and urged audiences to ignore unverified reports.

His statement came as fans shared screenshots and posts claiming that the movie would premiere on digital platforms by the end of October. Dulquer responded on social media saying, “Lokah isn’t coming to OTT anytime soon. Ignore the fake news and stay tuned for official announcements.”

Despite this clarification, industry chatter continues to swirl. Some trade reports have hinted that Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra could arrive on OTT around October 28, although the makers have not confirmed the date. There have also been strong reports that Netflix has bagged the streaming rights for the film, setting up a major platform debut once the theatrical run winds down.

Released on 28 August 2025, the Dominic Arun-directed film has been one of the year’s biggest Malayalam blockbusters. Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and backed by Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films, the movie blends mythology and superhero elements with high-end production values. It has already crossed significant box office milestones and remains strong in theatres across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi markets.

The team’s choice to hold off on an immediate digital release reflects confidence in its continued box office draw. With festive releases and strong word of mouth still fueling ticket sales, the makers appear keen to extend the film’s big-screen run before opening it up for home viewing.

Still, the speculation about an October 28 OTT launch and the possible Netflix deal has kept fans buzzing. Many say a slightly delayed digital release could be a smart strategy, letting the movie enjoy its theatrical peak while ensuring a grand online debut later.

For now, Dulquer has made one thing clear that there is no official OTT release date yet. Fans eager to stream Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra may have to wait longer, but all signs suggest that when it does land online, it will likely be a high-profile release on Netflix.