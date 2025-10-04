Sandhya Shantaram Dies: Everything About the Veteran Actress, Her Husband, and Family!

Veteran actress Sandhya Shantaram, wife of the celebrated filmmaker V. Shantaram, has passed away at the age of 94, leaving behind a remarkable cinematic legacy. Known for her grace, expressive performances and distinctive presence on screen, Sandhya was one of the most recognisable faces of Hindi and Marathi cinema in the 1950s and 1960s.

Born as Vijaya Deshmukh, Sandhya grew up in a family connected to theatre. Drawn to performance from a young age, she moved to Mumbai with hopes of working in films. Her life changed when she answered an advertisement by filmmaker V. Shantaram, who was looking for new talent. Impressed by her natural charm and willingness to learn, he cast her and gave her the screen name Sandhya. She trained in classical dance and acting to prepare for her first roles.

Sandhya’s film career blossomed under the banner of Rajkamal Kalamandir, the production house founded by V. Shantaram. She starred in several of his landmark films, including the dance drama Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje (1955), which won the National Film Award and became a box office success.

She followed this with acclaimed performances in Do Aankhen Barah Haath (1957), a socially powerful film about reforming criminals, and Navrang (1959), where her expressive dancing and emotive acting won praise. Later, she appeared in Pinjra (1972), a Marathi classic exploring love, morality and freedom.

In 1956, Sandhya married V. Shantaram, becoming his third wife. Their marriage drew attention for the significant age gap but endured for decades, built on mutual respect and artistic partnership. Shantaram, one of Indian cinema’s great visionaries, was born in 1901 and created pathbreaking films that combined social commentary with striking visual style. Works like Dr. Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani, Navrang, Geet Gaya Patharon Ne and Pinjra cemented his place as a master storyteller. He passed away in 1990, but his legacy remains central to the history of Indian film.

Sandhya’s performances were known for their combination of elegance and emotional depth. She brought strength to the women she portrayed, whether as a devoted dancer or a resilient heroine caught in moral dilemmas. Although she did not have children of her own, she was a guiding presence in the extended Shantaram family and remained a respected figure in the film industry long after stepping away from acting.

Her passing marks the end of an era connected to the golden age of Indian cinema. Sandhya Shantaram will be remembered for her artistry, her dedication to her craft and the unforgettable films she helped create with her legendary husband. Her work continues to inspire lovers of classic Indian cinema.