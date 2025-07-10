OpenAI to Launch ChatGPT-Style Browser, Set to Compete With Google Chrome

OpenAI is reportedly preparing to launch its own AI-powered web browser in the coming weeks, according to a Reuters report citing top sources. This move could put it in direct competition with Google Chrome, the world’s most popular browser.

The new browser will use artificial intelligence to change how people surf the internet. Instead of clicking through websites, users will interact with a built-in ChatGPT-like interface — making browsing feel more like a conversation.

Google Chrome currently dominates the browser market, with over 3 billion users worldwide. In comparison, OpenAI’s ChatGPT has 500 million weekly active users, including 3 million paying subscribers. If these ChatGPT users switch to OpenAI’s browser, it could challenge Google’s advertising business, which relies heavily on data collected through Chrome.

Chrome plays a major role in Alphabet’s revenue, helping the company target ads by collecting user data and directing web searches to Google by default. This advertising model has worked so well that it drew legal trouble. The U.S. Department of Justice has called for the breakup of Alphabet’s search monopoly after a judge ruled it was anti-competitive.

Interestingly, OpenAI is building its browser using Chromium — Google’s own open-source browser code. OpenAI’s browser is designed to keep users within its AI interface, giving OpenAI more direct access to user behaviour and data — something that has helped Google thrive.

The browser launch is part of OpenAI’s broader plan to become more integrated into people's daily lives, both personally and professionally. The company has long shown interest in competing with Alphabet. It recently hired two former Google vice-presidents who helped build Chrome.

In April, an OpenAI executive even said the company would consider buying Chrome if U.S. regulators forced Google to sell it. However, Google has denied any plans to sell the browser and says it will appeal the court ruling.