Meta AI App Launched for Android and iOS Users: Key Features, Specs, and Details

In a major move to stay ahead in the accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) race, tech giant Meta — the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp — has launched a dedicated mobile app for its AI tool. Powered by the cutting-edge LLaMA 4 model, the Meta AI app offers a suite of intelligent features, including text-based conversations, image generation, and voice chat capabilities. The app is now live for both Android and iOS users.

Discover Feed: A Social Twist to AI Interaction

One of the app’s standout features is the Discover Feed — a social media-style interface that provides users with insights into how others are interacting with Meta AI. This innovative feed marks a first in the AI app space, showcasing community-driven content, creative outputs, and complex question responses. Users can not only engage in text chats but also generate visually creative images directly within the app.

Voice Chat Yet to Arrive in India

Despite the app’s global rollout, Indian users will have to wait for access to the voice chat feature — one of the most anticipated aspects of the Meta AI experience. Currently, voice chat is only available in select regions, including the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Meta has not yet confirmed when this feature will be extended to India, the UAE, Mexico, and other international markets.

Meta AI Launch Tied to Upcoming Ray-Ban Smart Glasses

The release of the Meta AI app comes ahead of the anticipated launch of Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses in India. These AI-integrated glasses promise to bring real-time support to everyday life, offering features like navigation assistance and live translation. With Augmented Reality (AR) and AI at their core, the glasses aim to deliver a seamless smart wearable experience.

A Strategic Step in the AI Market

Industry experts see the Meta AI app as a calculated move to strengthen the company's position in the fast-evolving AI ecosystem. With features designed for both casual users and tech enthusiasts, Meta is positioning itself as a serious contender in the AI-driven future of mobile interaction.