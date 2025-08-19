ChatGPT Go Arrives in India: OpenAI’s Most Affordable Subscription, Key Features Inside

Days after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman acknowledged India as one of the company’s key markets for future growth, the company has officially launched ChatGPT Go in India at a subscription price of ₹399 per month.

ChatGPT Go is OpenAI’s most affordable premium plan and had been anticipated for weeks. The company has now confirmed that the new tier is being rolled out with India as a primary focus.

Announcing the launch on Tuesday, Nick Turley, VP and Head of ChatGPT, posted on X (formerly Twitter):

“We just launched ChatGPT Go in India, a new subscription tier that gives users in India more access to our most popular features: 10x higher message limits, 10x more image generations, 10x more file uploads, and 2x longer memory compared with our free tier. All for ₹399.”

Key Features of ChatGPT Go

Access to OpenAI’s latest GPT-5 model.

10x more messages, image generations, and file uploads compared to the free tier.

Double the memory for longer and more personalized conversations.

File upload support to analyze documents, spreadsheets, and more.

Tools like Python for data exploration and problem-solving.

Ability to use and create custom GPTs for tailored AI experiences.

Payment through UPI apps with monthly billing.

How to Subscribe

Users can sign up for ChatGPT Go through the ChatGPT website or mobile app. After logging in, click the profile icon, select Upgrade Plan, and choose Try Go.

With ChatGPT Go, Indian users get expanded access to GPT-5, faster image generation, larger context memory, limited deep research tools, and support for projects, tasks, and custom AI assistants — making it a significant step up from the free version.