Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max: Steep Price Hike Expected

As the countdown for the September Apple event begins, all eyes are on the premium iPhone 17 Pro Max. The iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to see major upgrades, with the Pro Max variant tipped to feature exclusive enhancements. Consequently, Apple is likely to increase prices across the entire lineup.

iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India, the US, and Dubai

The iPhone 17 Pro Max base 256GB model is expected to be priced at Rs 1,64,990 in India – a steep jump from the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s Rs 1,44,990 tag. In the US, the device will reportedly cost around $1,249. In Dubai, the price is estimated to range between AED 5,299 and AED 6,999.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Everything You Need To Know

The iPhone 17 Pro Max will reportedly run on the new A19 Pro chip, offering faster CPU, GPU, and NPU performance over its predecessor. It is also speculated to feature 12GB of RAM.

The latest Pro Max is likely to introduce a refined camera system – including a 48MP telephoto lens capable of up to 8x zoom. The selfie camera too may see a big jump from 12MP to 24MP this year.

Apple is also expected to finally add a vapor cooling system for improved heat dissipation, enabling smoother performance during heavy workloads like gaming and video editing.

Rumors further suggest that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will sport design changes, including an expanded camera bar and new orange and dark blue finishes. Interestingly, Apple may skip titanium on the Pro lineup, reverting to aluminum frames.

Lastly, the device may pack a larger battery, delivering better endurance. An AI-powered battery-saving mode via iOS 26 could also debut, extending usage by a few extra hours.