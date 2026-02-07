Anthropic CEO Viral Video: AI Replaces Coding Jobs, Big Threat to Software Jobs

Artificial intelligence is advancing at a pace that is beginning to reshape the software development landscape. Industry leaders are increasingly acknowledging that the role of human programmers may undergo a major transformation as AI tools become capable of handling complex coding responsibilities.

Dario Amodei, CEO of AI company Anthropic, recently cautioned that conventional software engineering positions could face significant disruption within the next year. Speaking at a panel discussion during the World Economic Forum in Davos, he highlighted how rapidly evolving AI systems are no longer limited to supporting developers—they are now capable of executing substantial portions of the coding process on their own.

According to Amodei, the shift is already visible within his own organisation. Rather than manually writing every line of code, engineers are increasingly depending on advanced AI models to generate large segments of software. Their role has gradually shifted toward reviewing, refining, and guiding the output produced by these systems.

This transition is not confined to a single company. Technology giants such as Google, Amazon, and Microsoft are also incorporating AI-driven tools into their development workflows. As the technology continues to improve in speed and precision, experts expect automation to expand further, potentially reducing the demand for large programming teams.

The remarks quickly gained attention online, prompting reactions from across the tech community. Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu responded to a widely shared clip of the discussion, urging professionals not to dismiss the warning. He noted that Amodei’s perspective carries weight, particularly given his company’s leadership in building advanced coding tools.

Amodei also suggested that the consequences of AI adoption could extend well beyond software engineering. As intelligent systems grow more capable of performing sophisticated cognitive tasks, multiple industries may experience similar disruptions. He compared the rapid progress in AI capabilities to a technological curve that is steadily accelerating, enabling machines to tackle increasingly complex challenges.

While it remains uncertain whether the timeline for such sweeping change is as short as predicted, the direction of the industry appears clear. For developers and technology professionals, adapting to new ways of working may soon become essential. Future roles are likely to emphasise creativity, decision-making, and strategic oversight rather than routine coding.

Even so, the rise of AI does not necessarily signal the complete disappearance of human programmers. Instead, it points toward an evolving partnership between people and machines—one that could redefine how software is designed and built in the years ahead.

Watch Dario Amodei's Speech on AI Disruption

🚨 Software engineering will be completely obsolete in 6-12 months: Anthropic CEO. pic.twitter.com/X6x8jy6owE — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) February 6, 2026

Also read: Who Benefits From India’s Long-Term Tax Holiday Till March 2047?