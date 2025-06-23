AI Is Coming, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Warns of Job Cuts and Major Workforce Shift

In a message to 1.5 million Amazon employees, CEO Andy Jassy has warned that artificial intelligence will fundamentally reshape the company’s workforce in the coming years.

In a company-wide memo dated June 17, Jassy announced that AI agents and generative AI systems will reduce the need for human workers in many existing roles.

He noted that the company will need “fewer people” to perform some of the jobs being done today. Jassy explained that this transformation will lead to a reduction in Amazon’s total corporate workforce over the next few years. The announcement is expected to impact Amazon’s 350,000 corporate employees, including those in software engineering, marketing, and other white-collar positions.

Urging employees to stay curious about AI and educate themselves by attending workshops and undergoing training, Jassy emphasized that the changes present an opportunity for those willing to adapt.

He stated that over 1,000 generative AI services and applications have already been integrated into Amazon’s ecosystem. These include innovations ranging from the next-generation personal assistant Alexa+ to AI-powered shopping tools used by tens of millions of customers worldwide.

He also highlighted that Amazon has rebuilt its customer service chatbot using generative AI and implemented artificial intelligence for inventory management and demand forecasting.

Jassy concluded by saying that those who embrace technology will be “well-positioned to have high impact.”