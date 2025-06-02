2025 Tech Layoffs: Over 62,000 Jobs Cut by Major Companies; 16,000 in May Alone

In the first five months of 2025, as many as 137 tech companies laid off 62,000 people globally. Shockingly, 16,000 jobs were cut in May alone, with tech giants like Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Panasonic downsizing to cut costs and streamline operations.

One of the most affected globally were Microsoft employees, with the company announcing plans to eliminate 6,500 jobs—about 3% of its workforce. This round of layoffs is one of the company's largest since 2023 when 10,000 employees were let go.

Google also laid off around 200 employees from its global business unit, which oversees sales and partnerships. According to the company, the changes were aimed at driving greater collaboration and improving customer service.

Amazon, another tech giant, laid off 100 employees from its Devices and Services division. Teams working on Alexa, Echo, and Ring were also affected. Since 2022, the company has eliminated 27,000 jobs as part of its cost-saving measures.

According to reports, Japanese electronics giant Panasonic is cutting over 10,000 roles – more than 4% of its total workforce – to shed non-profitable operations and increase earnings.

While cybersecurity company CrowdStrike laid off 500 employees—accounting for 5% of its global staff—eBay confirmed it will lay off its entire staff in Israel, comprising over 200 people, as it prepares to shut down operations there by early 2026.

Additionally, Facebook’s parent company, Meta, also laid off around 3,600 employees this year —5% of its total workforce—in line with CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s strategy to improve efficiency and performance.

According to Layoffs.fyi, in India, employees of Cars24, Otipy, Verse Innovation, GenWise, Log9, Zopper, Ola Electric, Pocket FM, and ShareChat were affected, with over 2,100 jobs cut across these companies this year.