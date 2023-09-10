Technical snag delays Canadian PM Trudeau's departure from Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's visit to India for the G20 Summit 2023 hit a snag on Sunday when his official plane experienced a technical issue at Delhi airport.

Airport sources said Trudeau's plane CF001 encountered a technical problem shortly before its scheduled departure.

The Canadian delegation, including Trudeau and his son Xavier, will remain in India until the issue is resolved by the engineering team on the ground, said the sources.

The unexpected delay has led to adjustments in the Canadian delegation's travel plans.

Originally slated to depart on Sunday, they will now extend their stay in India until the aircraft is deemed fit for travel.

Trudeau arrived in India on Friday evening to participate in the G20 Summit, which was hosted by India this year.

During his visit, he engaged in a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss a range of important issues, strengthening diplomatic ties between the two nations.

