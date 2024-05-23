Tech Mahindra, Japan's Fuji TV to co-develop content for global entertainment industry

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Tech Mahindra on Thursday announced a strategic partnership with Japan's leading broadcaster Fuji TV to co-develop and produce content across genres for the global entertainment industry.

The collaboration aims to drive significant growth in rapidly growing content markets such as India, where niche content genres, including Anime and Korean dramas, are gaining popularity. It will combine Fuji TV’s original content with Tech Mahindra's localisation and animation services.

"We have partnered with Fuji TV to bring their content library in various local languages to Indian audiences. This also marks a significant milestone in Tech Mahindra's growth strategy and strengthens our position in the media and entertainment industry," Harshvendra Soin, President, APAC and Japan Business, Tech Mahindra, said in a statement.

The company also said that it will help Fuji TV license Indian content IP (Intellectual Property) and leverage its animation expertise to create fresh and captivating Japanese content for a global audience.

"As part of our initiative to expand into the global content market, we intend to collaboratively explore content strategies that are tailored to the Indian market, leveraging Tech Mahindra's extensive marketing expertise within the region," said Toru Ota, Executive VP, Fuji Television Network.

Tech Mahindra will assist Fuji TV in localising its content for the Indian audience via dubbing, subtitling, and animation services.

