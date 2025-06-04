Teaser of Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu's travel thriller 'Mareesan' released

Chennai, June 4 (IANS) The makers of director Sudeesh Shankar's eagerly awaited travel thriller, ‘Mareesan’, featuring Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu in the lead, on Wednesday, released a teaser of the film much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

E4 Entertainment, the executive producer of the film, took to its timeline on X to share the link to the teaser of the film. It wrote, "Gear Up For The Dynamic Ride! #Maareesan Teaser is Officially Out Now! A @thisisysr Musical."

The teaser begins with the superhit song 'Aaha Inba Nilavinile...', a classic song from the iconic superhit Tamil film 'Mayabazaar', playing in the background even as two people -- Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu -- seem to be travelling together through fields, towns, pleasant surroundings. At one point, the original song stops playing and the song is heard in Vadivelu's voice. From that point on, it is evident that there are disagreements between the two lead characters in the film. The song goes out of tune just as the developments on screen suggest cops getting involved in the issue. Finally, by the time the teaser ends, Vadivelu is heard singing the last line of the song in a melodious but in an entirely new fashion, almost altering the tune.

The film has triggered huge expectations as this is the second film that both actors, who are highly rated for their acting skills, are working together. The first film that they worked on together was Mari Selvaraj’s socio-political drama ‘Maamanan’, which was not only a superhit but was also critically acclaimed.

One other reason why ‘Mareesan’ has raised expectations-- not just among fans and film buffs but also industry insiders -- is that this film will be the 98th film of Super Good Films, a production house that is known for having produced several quality films and for having introduced several iconic directors of the Tamil film industry.

Although not much is known about the plot of the film, sources close to the unit say that the film will be a travel thriller.

Sources also point out that the film’s shooting has been completed and that post production work of the film is now on in full swing.

Apart from Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu, the film will also feature a host of actors including Vivek Prasanna, Renuka and Sithara among others.

V. Krishnamurthi has not only penned the story, screenplay and dialogues of this film but has also worked in it as its creative director.

Music for the film is by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography is by Kalaiselvan Sivaji. Sreejith Sarang has been roped in as the film’s editor and art direction has been handled by Mahendran.

