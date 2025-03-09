TCS, SBI lead market rally as 7 of top 10 firms gain Rs 2.1 lakh crore

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) The combined market value of seven out of the top ten most valued companies in India increased by Rs 2,10,254.96 crore last week.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and State Bank of India (SBI) were among the biggest gainers as stock markets witnessed strong momentum.

During the week, the 30-share Sensex rose by 1,134.48 points, or 1.55 per cent, while the Nifty gained 427.8 points, or 1.93 per cent.

The positive trend helped several large companies increase their market capitalisation, according to reports.

TCS saw a significant rise in its market value, climbing Rs 46,094.44 crore to reach Rs 13,06,599.95 crore.

With this gain, it regained its position as the second most valued company in India.

SBI’s market capitalisation soared by Rs 39,714.56 crore, reaching Rs 6,53,951.53 crore. Bharti Airtel also experienced strong growth, with its valuation increasing by Rs 35,276.3 crore to Rs 9,30,269.97 crore.

ITC’s market value rose by Rs 11,425.77 crore, taking its total valuation to Rs 5,05,293.34 crore. ICICI Bank also saw an increase of Rs 7,939.13 crore, bringing its market capitalisation to Rs 8,57,743.03 crore.

Hindustan Unilever added Rs 2,819.51 crore to its market value, which now stands at Rs 5,17,802.92 crore.

However, some companies faced losses last week. HDFC Bank’s market valuation declined by Rs 31,832.92 crore, falling to Rs 12,92,578.39 crore.

Bajaj Finance also saw a drop of Rs 8,535.74 crore, bringing its total valuation to Rs 5,20,981.25 crore. Infosys’ market value dipped slightly by Rs 955.12 crore, reaching Rs 7,00,047.10 crore.

At the end of the week, the most valued companies in India included TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, SBI, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.

According to experts, the Indian equity benchmark indices will be guided by several domestic and international factors such as India's retail inflation data, FII activities, dollar to rupee activity, and US President Donald Trump's tariff policy.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.