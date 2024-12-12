TCS inks 5-year deal with Telenor Denmark to deliver IT infra services

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday said it has extended partnership with Telenor Denmark (TnDK), the second largest mobile operator in the Danish market, to deliver IT infrastructure services.

The extended partnership will see TCS manage the telecom operator’s IT infrastructure with an automation-first delivery approach.

Over the past six years, TCS has deployed its ‘Machine First Delivery Model’ to modernise the IT infrastructure of TnDK, which serves over 1.6 million subscribers.

“Our partnership with TCS has been an important factor in driving innovation and ensuring resilience in our IT infrastructure. By continuing our collaboration, we are confident that TCS will continue to deliver the strategic insights and technological expertise required to navigate the complexities of our evolving business environment,” said Louise Haurum, Chief Technology Officer, Telenor Denmark.

TCS said it will leverage its extensive experience managing TnDK’s infrastructure to enhance digital assets, including advanced automation solutions.

“This extended partnership strengthens our strategic relationship with Telenor and highlights our commitment to delivering secure, managed services,” said Akhilesh Tiwari, President, Communications, Media and Information Services (CMI), TCS.

TCS is engaged with over 160 telecom companies across the globe. With more than 35,000 dedicated resources worldwide, it serves five of the top 10 global telecom operators, four of the top six European operators and six of the top seven North American operators.

According to Vikram Sharma, Country Head–Denmark, TCS, communication is a key critical infrastructure and “we are proud to have been trusted by Telenor Denmark over the next five years to ensure a resilient and automated IT environment.”

The highlight of this partnership is the assurance of uninterrupted business continuity with zero impact on operations, said the IT company.

