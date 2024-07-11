TCS hires 5,452 employees in Q1, reverses drop in headcounts

Bengaluru, July 11 (IANS) IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) hired 5,452 employees in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal (FY25), reversing three-quarters of the drop in headcount.

The company’s headcount had fallen for the first time in 19 years during FY24.

The company now employs 6,06,998 people. The attrition rate came further down to 12.1 per cent in the Q1 FY25, said the company.

After presenting the quarterly result (Q1 FY25) where it reported a 9 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 12,040 crore, Chief Human Resources Officer Milind Lakkad said he is “delighted to announce the successful completion of our annual increment process”.

“Our continued focus on employee engagement and development led to industry-leading retention and strong business performance, with the net headcount addition being a matter of immense satisfaction," Lakkad added.

For Q1, TCS clocked revenue of Rs 62,613 crore, up 5.4 per cent from the same quarter last year.

“We are continuing to expand our client relationships, create new capabilities in emerging technologies and invest in innovation, including a new AI-focused TCS PacePort in France, IoT lab in the US and expanding our delivery centres in Latin America, Canada and Europe,” said K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

