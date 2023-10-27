Taylor Swift's re-recorded LP ‘1989 (Taylor's Version)’ with five new tracks

Los Angeles, Oct 27 (IANS) Taylor Swift has released a re-recording of her much-loved 2014 album ‘1989’ and boasts five new original tracks.

The re-recorded album,‘1989 (Taylor's Version)',of the Grammy-winning singer, released on October 26 evening, consists of 21 tracks, including the songs on the original deluxe version of the album as well as five bonus tracks.

To celebrate the release, the pop superstar, 33, took to Instagram to share a slideshow of snapshots of her frolicking on the beach, as well as a hand-written note addressed to her fans.

She posted: “I was born in 1989, reinvented for the first time in 2014, and a part of me was reclaimed in 2023 with the re-release of this album I love so dearly.Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine the magic you would sprinkle on my life for so long.”

She continued: “This moment is a reflection of the woods we’ve wandered through and all this love between us still glowing in the darkest dark. I present to you, with gratitude and wild wonder, my version of '1989'. It’s been waiting for you.”

‘1989’ was originally released in 2014 and included hit songs ‘Shake It Off’, 'Bad Blood’, ‘Wildest Dreams’, ‘Blank Space’ and ‘Style’, People reported.

In addition to the re-recorded versions of each song from the 16-track album, ‘1989 (Taylor's Version)’ has five ‘From the Vault’ tracks.

The five never-before-heard songs include ‘Slut! ('Taylor's Version') ('From the Vault'), ‘Say Don't Go' ('Taylor's Version') ('From the Vault'), ‘Now That We Don't Talk' ('Taylor's Version') (''From the Vault)’, ‘Suburban Legends (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)’, and ‘Is It Over Now? (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)’.

She had announced ‘1989 (Taylor's Version)’ to the public back in August at her final Eras Tour show in Los Angeles, which completed the first leg of the record-breaking tour.

Last month, Swift teamed up with Google to make the reveal of the new vault track titles a game for her fans.

Her fans had to solve a word puzzle when they searched ‘Taylor Swift’ on Google. Once the puzzles were solved, the vault tracks on '1989' (Taylor’s Version) were uncovered, including ‘Is It Over Now?’.

‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ marks the fourth re-recording from the Grammy winner, coming several months after she dropped ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ in July and following the 2021 re-releases of ‘Fearless and Red'.

