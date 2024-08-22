Taylor Swift talks about being filled with fear, sense of guilt after Vienna tour cancellation

Los Angeles, Aug 22 (IANS) Singer Taylor Swift in a lengthy post on social media has spoken about the first time how the cancellation of her Vienna tour dates over an attack threat "filled me with a new sense of fear" and said she felt "a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows".

It was earlier in August, when her concerts were cancelled in the Austrian capital, and three people were arrested in connection with reportedly planning attacks inspired by the Islamic State group, reports bb.com.

Taking to Instagram, Swift, who has wrapped up the European leg of her Eras Tour on Tuesday at Wembley Stadium in London, wrote: “We have officially wrapped the European leg of The Eras Tour. With it came the most passionate crowds I’ve ever played for, new traditions in the show, and an entirely new era added in.”

“It was a more hectic pace than we’d done before, and I’m so proud of my crew/fellow performers for being able to physically perform that show and build our massive stage, take it apart, and make magic with so few days in between for recovery and travel. They’re the most impressive people I know and I’m so lucky they gave The Eras Tour their time, their energy, and their expertise.”

She said that walking onstage in London was a rollercoaster of emotions and that having the “Vienna shows cancelled was devastating”.

“The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows. But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives,” she said.

The 34-year-old hitmaker said she was heartened by the love and unity she saw in the fans who banded together.

“I decided that all of my energy had to go toward helping to protect the nearly half a million people I had coming to see the shows in London. My team and I worked hand in hand with stadium staff and British authorities every day in pursuit of that goal, and I want to thank them for everything they did for us. Let me be very clear: I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows.”

“In cases like this one, ‘silence’ is actually showing restraint, and waiting to express yourself at a time when it’s right to. My priority was finishing our European tour safely, and it is with great relief that I can say we did that,” said the “Lovestory” singer.

She said that then London felt like a beautiful dream sequence.

“All five crowds at Wembley Stadium were bursting with passion, joy, and exuberance. The energy in that stadium was like the most giant bear hug from 92,000 people each night, and it brought me back to a place of carefree calm up there,” she concluded the post.

She heaped praise on the epic surprise performances from her long time friends Ed Sheeran, Florence + The Machine, and Jack Antonoff.

“Performing ‘Florida!!!’ with Flo for the first time was unforgettable and Ed took me right back to our old Red Tour memories. It was the most dizzying honour to become the first solo artist to play Wembley 8 times in one tour.”

“To the fans who have seen us this summer, you’ll always have the most sparkling place in my memories. You were a dream to perform for, dance with, and share those magical moments with. We’ll see you all again when we resume The Eras Tour in October, but for now we get to take a much needed rest. Thank you for the adventure of a lifetime. May it continue…”

