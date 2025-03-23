Taylor Swift comes out of Instagram Hiatus, praises Selena Gomez’s new album

Los Angeles, March 23 (IANS) Pop icon Taylor Swift made a return to Instagram after more than three months to appreciate fellow singer-songwriter Selena Gomez‘s new album.

Swift heaped praise on ‘I Said I Love You First’, the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star’s new musical collaboration with her fiance Benny Blanco, reports ‘Variety’.

“(Selena Gomez) & (Benny Blanco) I LOVE THIS ALBUM SO MUCH OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDD (sic)”, Swift wrote on Instagram Stories, sharing a link to the album.

As per ‘Variety’, the 14-song record is Gomez’s first major musical release since her 2020 album ‘Rare’.

While her fans are certainly pleased that the current queen of pop shared the project on social media, they’re also expressing frustration with other artists who are not showing support despite the fact Selena Gomez has supported them in the past.

Prior to Swift’s glowing endorsement, one popular Selena Gomez fan account posted to X, “No celebrity supporting Selena Gomez’s new album except Becky G. Not Even Taylor Swift”. The post has since been taken down.

Fans are also upset with Gomez’s label Interscope Records, saying that it has not properly promoted the project since its March 21 release. “(Interscope Records) must really love losing money by not promoting one of their biggest artists”, wrote one fan on X. Ahead of the album’s release, Spotify posted a teaser in the form of a one-on-one sitdown between Blanco and Gomez. The 33-minute conversation took listeners behind the writing process of ‘I Said I Love You First’.

“We’d get up in the morning and have a conversation. But our conversation was never led going, ‘What are we going to write in the album? (sic)’”, Gomez said.

Blanco shared, “I was constantly just writing whatever you said wherever we were. Sometimes, you’d be saying something really important, and I didn’t know if you even realized, but I would always open my phone and be like, ‘Fuck, that’s such a good line for a song’”.

