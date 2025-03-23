Prashant Bajaj calls sharing screen space with Sunny Deol in 'Jaat' 'a dream came true'

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Actor Prashant Bajaj who will be seen in Gopichand Malineni's 'Jaat' revealed that 'it was a dream came true for me to share screen with Sunny Deol'.

Sharing how he landed 'Jaat', Prashant said, ”I met director Gopichand Malenini through one of my friends, Jay Prakash. We had conversations regarding a role in the film. And after a while, Gopichand Sir told me that he finds me suitable for a role in Jaat.”

Prashant added that his look in the film is something he has never experienced before. He stated, ”My look in this movie is just next level. It takes 2 hours for me to get into the look. It’s a great initiative by the brilliant Gopi sir. I can only say this much that a character like this is crazy and very brutal and I always wanted to do something like this.”

He feels that working with superstars like Sunny Deol has been one of the biggest learnings for him. He added, ”At this age, Sunny sir works out everyday for 2 hours. It is a boost for my gym life and Randeep (Hooda) bhaiya is so caring he keeps making things comfortable on set. While shooting with the harness, I faced a few difficulties but Sunny Sir helped me a lot and also the action team was incredible. It was a dream come true for me to share the screen with Sunny Deol.”

Excited for the release of 'Jaat', Prashant feels this is a jackpot for him. “My focus is to play more challenging roles and I want to portray grey roles and something which can create a long impact in an audience’s mind", he concluded.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with People Media Factory, the upcoming action thriller stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra in crucial roles.

'Jaat' will be released on April 10, 2025

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.