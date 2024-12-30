Tata Group chief Chandrasekaran to join NIT Trichy's Global Alumni Meet on Jan 4

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) Tata Group Chairperson N. Chandrasekaran will address the NIT Trichy’s Global Alumni Meet (GAM) 2025 scheduled to take place in Chennai on January 4, 2025, said Director G. Aghila on Monday.

Spearheaded by RECAL, the institute’s official alumni association, the event will unite National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli, alumni from across the globe to celebrate the institute’s legacy.

Boasting a dynamic network of over 48,000 alumni, including 930-plus CEOs and 1,300-plus founders, NIT Trichy stands out as a powerhouse of talent and innovation. The previous edition of GAM was held in 2020.

GAM 2025 will feature a stellar lineup of distinguished alumni, including Dr Palanivel Thiagarajan, Minister for Information Technology & Digital Services, Tamil Nadu; MGopi Kallayil, Chief Business Strategist for AI at Google; Dr P. Veeramuthuvel, Project Director of Chandrayaan 3 and T.V. Narendran, Managing Director, CEO, Tata Steels.

These leaders, alongside numerous other notable alumni, will celebrate shared achievements, inspire collaborations, and forge impactful connections, the director said.

NIT Trichy will unveil its vision for a 20-acre Research and Innovation Hub at GAM 2025, marking a significant step in its mission to foster entrepreneurship and interdisciplinary research. The facility will focus on emerging domains such as AgriTech, FinTech, SpaceTech, GreenTech, Quantum Computing, and AI/ML.

The hub will involve an estimated investment of Rs 150 crore and aims to accelerate innovation in Tier-II cities. The institute's ongoing initiatives, including the Adopt-a-Student Programme, travel grants, and endowment funds, continue to support deserving students. Alumni-driven programmes like Rockfort Ventures, SCIENT Labs, and CEDI exemplify NIT Trichy’s dedication to nurturing entrepreneurial talent.

Plans to introduce Chair Professorships and enhance global research collaborations further demonstrate the institute’s commitment to academic excellence and sustainable development, the director said.

Dr Aghila said, “The Research and Innovation Hub will provide a formal platform for alumni-student mentorship, industry-led projects, and a thriving startup ecosystem. It’s a step towards scaling research and nurturing entrepreneurship talent.” K. Mahalingam, President of RECAL, adding, “Our vast and accomplished alumni network is a reservoir of mentorship, funding, and innovation. GAM 2025 underscores our collective commitment to supporting our alma mater.”

NIT Trichy, formerly Regional Engineering College (REC), is one of India’s premier engineering institutions, consistently ranked among the top in the country. Offering undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across 17 disciplines, the institute continues to make significant contributions to global innovation and industry leadership.

