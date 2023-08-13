Taste of Meghalaya: 3-day 'Pineapple Fest' to begin in Delhi on Aug 18

Shillong, Aug 13 (IANS) Meghalaya’s delicious pineapples, which are now being displayed at an Abu Dhabi mall, will be showcased in the national capital with the three-day 'Pineapple Fest 2023' commencing at Dilli Haat from August 18.

Officials said on Sunday that the festivities will kick off in grand style with a cultural programme on Friday, which will be followed by various events over the next three days.

A senior Meghalaya government official said that the sweetest pineapples from the state are now being displayed at the Al-Wahda Mall at Abu Dhabi. These pineapples are being marketed through the Lulu Group into the Gulf markets.

Meghalaya has a diverse range of agro-climatic conditions which result in a variety of agricultural and horticultural products.Being grown by local communities in a traditional manner, these crops are mostly organic.

Products like the Lakadongturmeric, GI-tagged Khasi mandarin, Kew pineapples are gaining more and more popularity.

The Meghalaya pineapples have very low pesticide and heavy metal residue compared to pineapples from mainland India, the officials pointed out, adding that with regard to taste, they are less sour and significantly sweeter.

The pineapples have a Brix value of 16-18, which indicates the sweetness of the fruit.

Meghalaya has been promoting pineapples as 'One District - One Product' for the districts of Ri Bhoi and East Garo Hills.

