MP: BJP MLA's son absconding after firing at tribal man arrested

Bhopal, Aug 13 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh police on Sunday arrested Vivekanand Vaishya, the son of BJP MLA Ramlallu Vaishya, for allegedly shooting at a tribal man on August 3.

Ramlallu Vaishya is the sitting MLA from Singrauli, the hub of coalmines in Madhya Pradesh.

Vivekanand (40) had allegedly fired at Surya Khairwar on August 3 in the Morbi area following an argument with a group of persons near the Budhi Mai Mata temple.

"Vivekanand Vaishya was arrested from the Chatka Basti area under the Morba police station limits at 1 a.m. on Sunday," said SDOP Krishna Kumar Pandey.

Vivekanand was absconding since the shooting incident, prompting the police to announce a reward of Rs 10,000 for anyone providing information leading to his arrest. The police had booked him for on charges of attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and other offences under the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act, as well as the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The police said that in June last year, Vivekanand had allegedly assaulted a forest guard named Sanjeev Shukla. He was later released on bail.

