TASL to manufacture cargo doors of A320 Neo aircraft

Hyderabad, March 29 (IANS) Tata Advanced Systems Ltd. (TASL) will manufacture cargo and bulk cargo doors of the A320 Neo aircraft family at its facility in Hyderabad.

Aircraft maker Airbus has awarded this contract to TASL which is considered a significant step towards increasing Airbus' competitiveness in the single-aisle aircraft market and supporting the ramp-up of the A320 programme.

TASL said in a statement that it will produce these doors at a new facility in Hyderabad using cutting-edge robotics and automation technology. Each shipset will include two cargo doors and one bulk cargo door.

The contract was signed in Hyderabad on Wednesday by Olivier Cauquil, SVP Aerostructure Procurement, Airbus, and Masood Hussainy, VP & HO Aerostructure & Aero-Engines, Tata Advanced Systems Ltd.

"When it comes to supporting the development of India's industrial capacities, Airbus is walking the talk. The latest contract underlines our continued commitment to 'Make-in-India' for an AatmaNirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)," said Remi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia.

"In TASL, we have a most trusted and able partner that will support the ramp-up of our A320neo family aircraft that has been the poster child of democratisation and transformation of India's aviation sector. We will continue to grow our industrial footprint and the aviation and aerospace ecosystem at a fast pace in India."

Commenting on winning this contract, Sukaran Singh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tata Advanced Systems Ltd. said: "We have an ongoing relationship with Airbus based on trust and operational excellence, and this new contract win will further bolster our partnership in aerospace manufacturing in India."

Airbus currently procures components and services worth $735 million every year from more than 100 Indian suppliers. Today, every Airbus commercial aircraft and every Airbus helicopter has critical technologies and systems designed, manufactured and maintained in India.

In addition, Airbus will build the C295 military aircraft Final Assembly Line (FAL) with TASL in Gujarat, the first concrete, large-scale Make-in-India manufacturing aerospace programme in the private sector. The programme will unlock the potential for cutting-edge design, component manufacturing, aircraft assembly and services capabilities across the value chain, fully addressing the Central government's stated ambition of an 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) in defence manufacturing.

