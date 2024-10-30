Tanishka surprises her father Sachin Sanghvi of Sachin-Jigar on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ set

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) The singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ saw Tanishka, the daughter of music composer Sachin Sanghvi of the duo Sachin-Jigar surprising her father on stage with her appearance. Seeing their beautiful bond on stage like that, Jigar got emotional reminiscing about the first song ‘Laadki’ recorded by Tanishka when she was just 8 years old.

Jigar said, “When Tanu was just 8 years old, we had composed the song ‘Laadki’. It is a creation of our hearts, and seeing our little Tanu perform filled us with immense joy and pride. I can still remember that visual clearly when we were just spectators while Tanu was performing it live”.

He further mentioned, “This song is one of the purest songs that has come out of our hearts, and I must say that, when a song composed by you is performed by your own child, that feeling is surreal. It’s one of the proudest days of our lives, and I think your father and I couldn't be any more proud”.

Meanwhile, the panel of mentors on the show includes Sachin-Jigar, Sachet Parampara, and Guru Randhawa. The show is hosted by Vipul Roy and Salman Ali. This weekend, viewers are in for a treat as all the mentors and contestants will be seen in a festive mood during the ‘Diwali Special’ episode.

While this moment was very heart-warming for everyone on the sets, it will be interesting for the viewers to watch the best of the best performances of the top 10 contestants.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Zee TV.

