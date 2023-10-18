Tamil star Jai's new show 'Label', releases theatrical new poster

Chennai, Oct 18 (IANS) Tamil star Jai is gearing up for his new upcoming web-series ‘Label’, which is a socio-political-thriller series. The show which is getting its trailer real soon has released a very theatrical new announcement poster for the show.

The poster shows the ‘Thirumanam Ennum Nikkah’ actor in a black suit, similar to the one worn by lawyers as he is carrying a briefcase in his hand while extending his hand out, almost as if reaching for something, in what appears to be like a philosophical allegory for him trying to grab his future.

All the while reaching out for the thing he seeks, he is escaping as many hands from below are trying to grab him, trying to pull him down and throw him to the ground.

The trailer for the show will unveil much more, though ‘Label’ had released its teaser a while back. Poised as a psychological-socio-political-drama, the show explores a man’s desire to attain his own personal identity.

The narrative revolves around the protagonist's struggle to attain the identity he desires and grab hold of his future, all the while as he tries to overcome the norms that society has imposed on him.

The teaser offers glimpses of the law, the Indian Constitution, and particularly focuses on Article 20, which provides protection for those accused of crimes.

While not exclusively a legal drama, the teaser does have some elements that resemble Kajol’s series ‘The Trial’. Though the plot is almost completely kept under wraps, there are elements of legal drama that were shown in the trailer.

Jai’s second web-series after ‘Triples’, the actor is currently geared up for a bunch of projects which include ‘Jai 32th - 1 KM’,and several untitled projects with various directors such as Atlee and Gopi Nainar.

