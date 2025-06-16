Tamil Nadu: Top cop arrested in abduction case on Madras HC order

Chennai, June 16 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Police on Monday arrested Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) H.M. Jayaram in connection with the abduction of an 18-year-old teenager from Tiruvallur district following a stern directive by the Madras High Court.

The arrest marks a significant development in a case that has also embroiled KV Kuppam MLA and Puthiya Bharatham president M. Jagan Moorthy, who is facing allegations of conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

The case stems from a complaint lodged by a woman named Lakshmi, whose elder son married a woman from Theni against her family’s wishes.

According to Lakshmi, after the couple went into hiding fearing reprisal, the members of the girl’s family -- allegedly aided by 'hired men' -- stormed her house in search of her elder son.

When they could not find him, they reportedly abducted her younger son.

The boy was later found near a hotel, injured, and reportedly dropped off in an official vehicle linked to ADGP Jayaram.

Lakshmi also alleged that MLA Jagan Moorthy had a role in orchestrating the abduction.

Five persons, including the girl’s father and a former policewoman, have already been arrested in connection with the incident. On Saturday, tensions flared at the residence of MLA Jagan Moorthy in Andersonpet when police arrived to question him.

His supporters allegedly blocked police entry, enabling the legislator to flee.

He later approached the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail. During Monday’s hearing, Justice P. Velmurugan criticised both the senior police officer and the MLA for undermining the rule of law.

“Being a public servant, the ADGP is answerable to the people. A strong message must go out that no one is above the law,” the judge said while directing police to arrest Jayaram and present him in the court.

The judge noted that Jayaram could seek bail as per legal procedure. The court also lashed out at Jagan Moorthy for misusing his political position.

“You are not just any individual; you are an elected representative. Instead of setting an example, you are behaving like a third-class citizen,” Justice Velmurugan remarked.

He warned the MLA against conducting “kangaroo courts” and using his political base to obstruct justice.

Referring to the MLA’s supporters who blocked police access, the judge said: “In your 47 years in politics, how many times have police come looking for you? Why not just cooperate and explain your side? If supporters continue to interfere with the investigation, action will be taken against each one of them.”

The judge further expressed concern over the state of democracy, urging the public to introspect.

“People stand in the scorching heat to vote, expecting service. But are they getting justice or street trials?” he asked.

While the court did not pass an immediate order on Jagan Moorthy’s anticipatory bail plea, it directed him to fully cooperate with the investigation, warning that any non-compliance would invite strict legal action.

