Tamannaah-starrer 'Odela 2' will begin from the point the first part ends: Creator Sampath Nandi

Chennai, March 22 (IANS) Sampath Nandi, who is credited with having created the popular Odela franchise, has now disclosed that director Ashok Teja’s eagerly awaited supernatural thriller, ‘Odela 2’, featuring actress Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead, will begin from the point the first part ended.

On the day that the makers announced that ‘Odela 2’ would release on April 17 this year, the unit chose to meet the press.

Speaking at the press conference, Odela franchise creator Sampath Nandi said, “For some of them, Odela might be just a film. For me, it is an emotion. I was born and brought up there. I studied until the ninth standard there.”

He then went on to give details of what the film’s actual story would be about.

“For anyone, their native place is like their mother. So, when one makes a film about their mother, how respectfully and how lovingly they will make it? We have made this film that lovingly and respectfully. If the village is the mother, then the temple and the God in that temple that protects the village is akin to a father. In particular, if you take Odela to be a mother, then the temple of Odella Mallana is like the father. This film's story is also pretty much about this,” he said.

He then went on to add, “The Odela village faces a problem which eventually becomes bigger. The deity of Mallana who has a temple in Odela comes to the aid of the village. How he solves the problem through a Sadhu called Bhairavi, who has the Nagashakthi, a form of Shiva Shakthi, is what this film is all about.”

Earlier on Saturday, Sampath Nandi Teamworks announced on its social media handles that the film would release on April 17. “When darkness reigns and hope fades, 'Shiva Shakti' awakens. #Odela2 Grand release worldwide on April 17th. Get ready for a divine thriller on the big screens. #Odela2OnApril17”

The film has triggered huge expectations as this is the second instalment from the 'Odela' franchise, the first instalment of which was titled ‘Odela Railway Station’. The franchise has been created by Sampath Nandi and the sequel stars Tamannah Bhatia in the lead. Produced by D Madhu under the direction of Ashok Teja, the film has music by Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by Soundar Rajan. Art direction for the film is by Rajeev Nair.

