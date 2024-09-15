Tamannaah Bhatia shares her many moods ‘since 1989’

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has shared a slew of pictures featuring her “mood since 1989.”

Tamannaah took to Instagram, where she posted a bunch of images from her childhood days. She shared the pictures from her album. The first featured the actress in a grumpy mood, in the next few photographs, she was seen flashing a toothy smile as she posed with another child.

“Mood since 1989,” she wrote.

On Sunday morning, the actress took to her Instagram stories, where she posted a picture from an international airport. She mentioned that her flight was delayed. In the image, the actress was seen wearing a dark hued dress paired with sunglasses. She posed for the camera as she was seated on the carpeted floor.

For the caption, she wrote: “Delayed flight = photoshoot.”

Earlier this week, the actress shared pictures dressed in bright shaded lehenga to celebrate Ganesh Utsav.

“Ganpati Bappa ready,” the 34-year-old star wrote as the caption.

On the work front, Tamannaah, who is dating Bollywood actor Vijay Varma, took the Internet by storm with her dance performance on the song “Aaj Ki Raat” in the comedy horror film “Stree 2,” directed by Amar Kaushik. A spiritual sequel to the 2018 movie “Stree”, it stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar in the lead, alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek and Aparshakti Khurana.

Tamannaah will next be seen in the Telugu supernatural thriller film “Odela 2” directed by Ashok Teja and created by Sampath Nandi. The film also stars Hebah Patel, Vasishta N Simha in lead roles, alongside Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamsi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal and Pooja Reddy.

The actress also has “Daring Partners” lined up for release.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.