Tamannaah Bhatia kicks off New Year with work commitments across world

Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has kicked off the New Year with a busy schedule, taking on work commitments across the world.

As 2025 begins, the actress is busy exploring exciting new projects and collaborations on an international scale.

Tamannaah took to her Instagram to give a glimpse of her busy schedule, posting a photo of herself sitting in a car with the location tagged as Dallas, Texas. The ‘Baahubali’ actress also shared a video showing her traveling to a location with her team.

Yesterday, Bhatia took to social media to offer a glimpse of her virtual celebrations with her parents. She shared a photo from her video call session on her Instagram stories, writing “Happy New Year” along with heart emojis in the caption.

The actress also posted a video from her car, where she was seen flashing a radiant smile while recording the clip. Just a few days ago, Tamannaah treated her fans to glimpses of her peaceful birthday getaway on Instagram, giving them a peek into her celebrations. Among the candid shots, one photo captured Tamannaah, her boyfriend Vijay Varma, and their friends enjoying a fun video game session together.

The ‘Rebel’ actress captioned the post, "Goa getaway."

On the professional front, Tamannaah was recently seen in the Netflix thriller-action film “Sikandar Ka Muqaddar,” which revolves around a diamond heist and the involvement of three key suspects. Tamannaah played Kamini Singh, alongside Avinash Tiwary as Sikandar Sharma and Rajiv Mehta as Mangesh Desai. The film also stars Jimmy Shergill as Investigating Officer Jaswinder Singh.

Earlier this year, Tamannaah made a memorable cameo in "Stree 2," where she garnered attention with her performance in the song "Aaj Ki Raat."

Looking ahead, Tamannaah will star in “Odela 2,” directed by Ashok Teja and produced by D. Madhu, with Sampath Nandi as the creator. In March, she shared a poster from the film, showcasing her role as a devoted Shiva worshipper.

